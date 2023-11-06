UNICEF sounds alarm on Gaza crisis: 50 percent of victims are children

(MENAFN) The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has issued a distressing report highlighting the dire situation in Gaza, where nearly half of the deceased individuals are children, and those who have survived are grappling with severe physical and psychological challenges. UNICEF's spokesman, Toby Fricker, conveyed the devastating circumstances that children in Gaza are enduring, referring to the case of a four-year-old girl, the daughter of a UN staff member, who is experiencing mental health issues. The child has resorted to self-harming behaviors, such as pulling out her hair and scratching her legs until they bleed, as a result of the immense stress and trauma she has had to endure on a daily basis.



The figures are grim, with over 4,000 children having lost their lives out of a total death toll in Gaza that is fast approaching 10,000. The statistics are exacerbated by the fact that approximately 1,270 children are among the 2,600 Palestinians reported as missing in the wreckage caused by air strikes, according to Gaza's health ministry. This dire situation underscores the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and support to address the physical and psychological trauma that the children of Gaza are experiencing.

