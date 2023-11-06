Turkish commodity market sees week of fluctuations pushed by different factors

(MENAFN) The commodity market witnessed a week marked by notable fluctuations, driven by a lack of clear direction. Several factors played a prominent role in influencing commodity prices, including growing optimism surrounding the US Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, ongoing concerns about global economic conditions, production expectations, and weather-related considerations.



The market's risk appetite received a boost as the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its federal funds rate within the 5.25 percent-5.5 percent target range was in line with market expectations. This contributed to an overall positive sentiment among investors.



Within the precious metals category, the week saw mixed performance. Gold and palladium experienced declines of 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while silver and platinum registered gains of 0.4 percent and a substantial 2.9 percent, respectively.



In the energy sector, Brent oil prices declined by 4.2 percent, while natural gas prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange concluded the week with an impressive gain of 11.1 percent.



Among base metals, copper prices increased by 0.9 percent, led by 0.1 percent, aluminum by 1.5 percent, and zinc by 2.5 percent, while nickel faced a decline of 1.5 percent. The week's market movements reflected a complex interplay of factors influencing commodity prices.

