China urges international community to take action regarding Israel’s persisting attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, China urged the international community to take action and put an end to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, with Israel persisting in its assaults on the Palestinian territory.



“The disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza is calling out to the human conscience, and the international community should not let the tragedy continue,” China’s Foreign Ministry representative Wang Wenbin informed media outlets in Beijing.



Following the Israeli forces' attack on an ambulance convoy in Gaza on Friday, as reported by state media, the death toll resulting from Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip has now reached 9,770, as confirmed by the Health Ministry in the blockaded region on Sunday. This tragic figure includes 4,800 children and 2,550 women.



The Israeli military has intensified its air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



In addition to the significant loss of life and widespread displacement of people, the 2.3 million residents in Gaza are facing a critical shortage of basic supplies due to the Israeli siege.

