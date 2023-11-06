Moro Hub Leverages BMC Helix to Drive Autonomous Digital Operations for its Customers

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 6 November 2023: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced a strategic partnership with BMC Software.

Via this partnership, Moro Hub will be using technologies from BMC Software’s cutting-edge, AI-powered BMC Helix Platform to deliver autonomous, efficient, and high-performing digital services to its customers.

The partnership was signed between Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Humam Jumaa, General Manager & Sales Director (META) at BMC Software on the sidelines of Gitex Global 2023.

“Moro Hub utilizes the BMC Helix Platform to revolutionize the customer experience for businesses across various sectors. As a managed service provider (MSP), Moro Hub will embed BMC Helix AIOps and ServiceOps solutions throughout its scalable and flexible Moro Cloud platform, enabling its customers across the UAE to manage and optimize their IT infrastructure, break down organizational silos, and deliver optimized services and exceptional digital experiences,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, the CEO of Moro Hub.

“Augmenting Moro Hub services with BMC Helix will benefit Moro Hub customers and enable BMC to extend its technological reach further into the Middle East, empowering organizations there to transform IT operations, enhance service delivery, and drive digital innovation. BMC Helix artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML), and Generative AI capabilities power AIOps and bring transformative potential to Moro Hub, which can then pass along the intelligent insights, autonomous actions, and predictive analytics to its customers.,” said Humam Jumaa, General Manager & Sales Director (META) at BMC Software.

As IT environments become more complex, AIOps helps technology leaders monitor, control, and predict the performance of sophisticated applications spanning across private, public, and hybrid cloud networks. While enabling speed and agility alongside reliability and stability, ServiceOps lets IT organizations more quickly identify and resolve incidents before customers—or the business—are impacted. These capabilities are essential in today’s digital business world, in which any service degradation or disruption will lead to lost customers and brand damage.

As a BMC customer, Moro Hub can help its customers evolve their approach to IT service and operations management into ServiceOps, which makes peak efficiency and reliability possible. Moro Hub is already putting BMC Helix solutions to work to host services for the Dubai government. And the most recent innovations in BMC Helix Operations Management, for instance, deliver real-time visibility into IT environments and the ability to analyze data across all underlying domains and services across IT, from mainframe to on-premises to the edge. BMC Helix uses ML algorithms to analyze patterns and anomalies in real-time data, identifying potential issues before they impact end users, enabling IT teams to prevent problems and avoid downtime.

BMC also enables visibility across today’s sophisticated environments. With its multi-source observability data ingestion, the BMC Helix Platform can connect to every data source in an environment, establishing the data sources that will set the foundation for AIOps analysis. IT leaders can then make the data actionable. BMC Helix uses proactive outage alerting capabilities to monitor observable data for subtle signs that precede possible performance issues, helping IT to stay proactive and resolve problems before they’re reported by end users, lines of business, or customers.

These are just a few of the capabilities that will power Moro Hub offerings to modernize business processes, accelerate DevOps, integrate intelligence for faster and better decisions, and strengthen collaboration across all lines of business.

The BMC Helix Platform enables organizations to unify data and workflows across hybrid cloud environments, minimizing manual, repetitive processes and increasing the speed to desired business outcomes; spend less time reactively responding to incidents and proactively resolve them before occurrence through integrated cross-platform AI/ML, intelligent automation, and predictive service management; and automate processes and reduce silos to foster collaboration across IT, lines of business, product teams, and customers





