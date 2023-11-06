Digital Scent Technology Market worth US$ 0.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%

(MENAFN- Prophecy Market Insights) The Digital Scent Technology Market introduces a fascinating realm where technology meets human senses. This innovative technology enables the generation, storage, and transmission of scent-enabled digital data. By replicating smells in the digital world, it enhances user experiences in various applications, including virtual reality, gaming, and marketing. The market's growth is propelled by the increasing demand for immersive sensory experiences, making digital scent technology a pivotal frontier in the digital landscape.

The report "Global Digital Scent Technology Market By Hardware (Scent Synthesizer and E-Nose), By End-user Industry (Military and Defense, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, and Waste Management (Environmental Monitoring), and Other End-user Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"

Key Highlights:

• 09 August 2019. Sharina Kort (MST, Enschede, the Netherlands) presented clinical study results on diagnosing lung cancer using the Aeonose this help to Improving lung cancer diagnosis from exhaled-breath analysis by adding clinical parameters to the artificial neural network.

• The eNOSE company the electronic nose (AeoNose™) analyzing exhaled breath was successfully used to distinguish between pancreas carcinoma, chronic pancreatitis and healthy controls.

Analyst View:

In the Digital Scent Technology Market, analysts emphasize the transformative potential of scent-enabled digital experiences. They highlight the technology's impact on virtual reality, gaming, and marketing, enhancing user engagement and immersion. Analysts note the market's growth is driven by the rising demand for innovative sensory interfaces and personalized customer experiences. They also underline ongoing research and development, collaborations, and investments in the digital scent technology space as key indicators of the market's evolution, making it a promising sector with significant disruptive potential.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Digital scent technology market accounted for US$ 0.91 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.1%% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on Hardware, By End-user Industry, and region.



• By Hardware global Digital scent technology market is classified in to scent synthesizer and e-nose.

• By End-user Industry global Digital scent technology market is classified into Military and Defense, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, and Waste Management (Environmental Monitoring), and Other End-user Industries.

• By Region, Owing to continuous R&D investments, supportive government initiatives are the factor driving the growth for the target market. Additionally, rising usage of digital scent technology various application is healthcare with the established healthcare industry in the region and established infrastructure that makes use of various technological advancements which support the growth for the target market in the region.

The key players operating the global Digital scent technology market involves Alpha MOS SA, Electronic Sensor Technology, Plasmion GmbH, Odotech Inc., The eNose Company, Airsense Analytics GmbH, Aryballe Technologies SA, and Common Invent BV. The key players are focusing on product development and product launch

