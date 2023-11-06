Iran's IME sees strong commodity trading

(MENAFN) The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) reported significant trading activity during the past Iranian calendar week, ending on Friday. A total of 2,597,357 tons of commodities were traded on the physical market, with a combined trading value exceeding USD632 million. The metals and minerals trading floor at the IME witnessed trades totaling 2,070,000 tons of commodities valued at over USD368 million. This included transactions involving 1,275,998 tons of cement, 362,000 tons of iron ore, 296,982 tons of steel, 118,000 tons of sponge iron, 12,759 tons of copper, 6,910 tons of aluminum, 885 tons of zinc, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 175 tons of lead, and 45 tons of precious metals concentrate.



On the oil and petrochemical trading floor of the IME, trading amounted to 514,423 tons of commodities with a total worth of nearly USD252 million. This trading included various products such as 184,461 tons of bitumen, 123,800 tons of vacuum bottom, 103,620 tons of polymeric products, 63,000 tons of lube cut, 31,067 tons of chemicals, 7,437 tons of oil, 550 tons of sulfur, 450 tons of waterproofing materials, and 280 tons of feedstocks. Additionally, 12,933 tons of goods were traded on the side market.



The IME's trading figures reflect a growing trend, as during the past Iranian calendar month (ending on October 22), the exchange witnessed trading of 13,344,275 tons of commodities with a total trading value exceeding USD3 billion. This signifies an 11.6 percent increase in trading volume and an 8.4 percent increase in trading value compared to the previous month.

MENAFN06112023000045015682ID1107378639