Managed Infrastructure Services Market worth US$ 203.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.0%

(MENAFN- Prophecy Market Insights) The Managed Infrastructure Services Market revolves around outsourcing IT infrastructure management and support services to specialized providers. These services encompass cloud computing, network management, security solutions, and data storage. Enterprises opt for managed infrastructure services to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure optimal performance and security for their IT environments. The market is driven by the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure, the need for scalability, and the focus on core business functions, making managed infrastructure services a vital component of modern business strategies.

The report "Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market, By Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), By Type (Desktop and Print Services, Servers, Inventory, and Other Types), By End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

• In June 2019, Konica Minolta provides new innovation in office print technology with New IoT-Enabled bizhub i-Series, which has claimed to be the next generation IoT-enabled multifunction printer line from the award-winning bizhub legacy portfolio. The i-Series intelligently collects data for self-diagnosis and optimum replacement time predictions of parts and consumables. Further, workers can experience best-in-class service through Konica Minolta’s vCare Technology for continuous support and convenient troubleshooting. • In July 2019, Lexmark announced the launch of Lexmark Indu stry Advantage (LIA), a new offering that equips Lexmark partners with the vertical industry expertise

Analyst View:

In the Managed Infrastructure Services Market, analysts observe a strong trend of businesses outsourcing IT infrastructure management. This shift is driven by cost-efficiency, expertise, and the focus on core business functions. Scalability and security are paramount in the era of digital transformation and remote work. The market's growth is attributed to the demand for cloud services, cyber security, and advanced technologies. Analysts stress innovation, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric solutions as key factors shaping the market's trajectory.

Before purchasing this report, request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link:



Key Market Insights from the report:



The global managed infrastructure services market accounted for US$ 79.04 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 203.26 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.0% .The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, type, end-user, and region.

• By deployment type, the cloud segment accounted the largest market share, of 65.30% in 2018 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

• By type, the desktop and print services segment held the largest market share, of 41.28% in 2018. The servers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

• By end user, the IT and Telecom occupied the highest market share, of 28.40%, in 2018 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

• By region, North America estimated for a share of 34.27% of the market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, holding a CAGR of 11.4%, over the forecast period.

The prominent player operating in the global managed infrastructure services market includes Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, TCS Limited, Canon Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Corporation), and Toshiba Corporation.



MENAFN06112023005399012013ID1107378638