Israeli army apprehend Palestinian resistance symbol Ahed Tamimi

(MENAFN) According to her mother, Palestinian resistance symbol Ahed Tamimi was apprehended by Israeli military forces in the West Bank town of Nabi Saleh on Monday.



“Ahed, 23, was arrested in a raid on our house,” Nariman Tamimi, reported to a news outlet.



Her mother reported that Israeli forces conducted a house search and confiscated the family's cell phones. The detention of the Palestinian girl, Ahed Tamimi, occurred without a provided reason.



It is worth noting that Tamimi's father had been arrested by Israeli forces during a recent raid in the same town just last week.



Back in 2017, Ahed Tamimi gained international attention when she was arrested by Israeli forces after a video went viral, depicting the then 16-year-old girl pushing and confronting Israeli soldiers who were attempting to enter her family's residence.



Subsequently, she was sentenced to eight months in prison for her actions, labeled as "attacking" an Israeli soldier. As a result, Tamimi has become a prominent international symbol of resistance against Israel's occupation in the West Bank.

