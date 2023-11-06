Iran achieves cereal production of 21.2M tons in current crop year

(MENAFN) Cereal production in Iran for the current crop year has reached 21.2 million tons, indicating a 2 percent increase compared to the previous year's output of 20.6 million tons, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) latest Crop Prospects and Food Situation report. Among Asian nations, Iran ranks fourth in cereal production, showcasing the nation's growing agricultural capabilities. In particular, Iran's wheat production has risen from 13 million tons in the previous crop year to 13.5 million tons in the current season. Rice production has remained stable at 3.5 million tons.



Iran's total cereal stocks have also seen a 100,000-ton increase from the previous year, reaching 12.1 million tons in the current crop year. This positions Iran as the fourth-largest holder of cereal stocks worldwide, following China with 399 million tons, India with 64 million tons, and Turkey with 12.7 million tons. These statistics reflect Iran's significant agricultural potential and capacity as a food-producing nation. Despite its enormous agricultural capabilities, Iran has faced challenges, including food imports, as it was ranked 43rd globally for food imports in a May report by FAO.



This ranking may be influenced by various factors, including economic conditions and trade policies. The growing cereal production and increased stocks indicate that Iran is actively investing in its agricultural sector to enhance food security and reduce reliance on imports, which will contribute to its economic resilience and stability.

MENAFN06112023000045015682ID1107378620