(MENAFN- Learnbonds) According to BitcoinCasinos.com, ETFs have increased substantially by about 161% in just ten years. In 2022, there were 8,754 ETFs globally, compared to 276 in 2003.

The site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads, comments, “ETFs serve as the perfect foundation for investors looking to diversify their portfolio and complement other investments of their own. The rise in ETFs for the last ten years is a testament of how much potential these investments hold. Ideally, they guarantee substantial returns and work to give investors incredible versatility. “

The number of ETFs in 2022 all amount to assets worth $10 trillion. In the US alone, the assets amount to nearly $ 6.4 trillion, a tremendous increase from $ 151 billion in 2003. From 123 ETFs in the US in 2003, the ETF industry has dramatically expanded, and the US is home to over 2700 ETFs. The full story and statistics can be found here: ETFs Count Soars By An Astounding 161% In Just A Decade





MENAFN06112023005108011621ID1107378615