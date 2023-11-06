Al Nassr Team Arrives In Qatar Ahead Of AFC Champions League Match

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Al Nassr teams arrived in Doha today, November 6, 2023, ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Duhail.

The team shared pictures of their departure from Saudi Arabia as well.

Meanwhile, fans were disappointed to notice team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not in any of the photos shared by the team across social media. There has been no announcement about the team that will play the match scheduled to take place at Khalifa International Stadium tomorrow, November 7, 2023.



Al Kass TV quoted its sources and said that, "Luis Castro, coach of Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia, preferred to give Cristiano Ronaldo a rest from the Al-Duhail match tomorrow, as the player suffers from fatigue."

