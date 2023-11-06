175 Medical Personnel Killed Since October 7: Health Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila says in the 31 days since the start of the Israeli-Hamas war, a total of 175 medical personnel and 34 civil defence workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

The health minister also said during the same period, 16 out of 36 hospitals and 51 out of 72 clinics have gone out of service due to the Israeli bombing, or the lack of fuel and medicine to keep the facilities from operating.

Numerous incidents have been recorded of medical facilities, such as al-Ahli Arab Hospital, and ambulances being hit by Israeli air raids, killing patients as well as medical workers.

Earlier, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese, described the collapse of the health system in Gaza as a“catastrophe”.