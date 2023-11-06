QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth Qr6bn

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills worth QR6bn for maturities of one week, one month, three months, six months and nine months. The total bids amounted to QR12.
QCB said on its website that he treasury bills were issued as follows: QR500m for one week at an interest rate of 5.7550 percent; QR1bn for one month with an interest rate of 5.8125 percent; QR1 for three months at an interest rate of 5.8950 percent; QR1 for six months with an interest rate of 5.9525 percent; and QR1 for nine months with an interest rate of 6.0000 percent.
