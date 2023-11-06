QFMA Takes Part In Meeting Of GCC Heads Of Capital Market Authorities Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) participated, in the 27th Meeting of the GCC Heads of Capital Market Authorities (or their equivalent) Committee, held yesterday, via visual communication.

QFMA was represented by Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al-Binali.

The meeting discussed a number of topics, including, the outcomes of the last meeting of the GCC Capital Markets Integration Strategy Working Group, as well as the outcomes of the meetings of the GCC Financial Markets Regulators Working Group Concerning Communication and Investor Awareness, and the meeting of the GCC Financial Market Regulators Working Group Concerning Training.

The Committee meeting also discussed the proposed initiatives to confront financial fraud, in addition to the latest developments regarding the MoU among the GCC financial markets regulators, as well as the various developments in the GCC financial markets.