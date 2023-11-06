Green Desert: Paving Way Towards Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The global agricultural market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by an increase in demand due to a rising population and a greater awareness of food security.

The United Nations (UN) projects the world's population to rise from 8.1 billion to 9.8 billion by 2052. The World Bank reported that approximately 9.2% of the global population faced hunger in 2022, up from 7.9% in 2019.

The urgency for action is now greater than ever.

Thanks to a strategic approach and innovative initiatives, Qatar is increasing its efforts to tackle this global problem, emerging as a pioneer for sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.

The country leverages advanced technologies and global partnerships to harness its position as a thriving hub for advanced agricultural solutions. It also leads the fight against desertification. Recognising these endeavours and efforts, the Global Food Security Index 2021 awarded Qatar the first position in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Building towards a sustainable future

Qatar is implementing strategic food and agricultural policies with an updated Qatar National Food Security Strategy announced this year, focusing on innovative solutions and sustainable systems.

Additionally, the country's Natural Resource Management Strategy seeks to enhance land use efficiency and deploy modern agricultural techniques to improve plant, animal and fishery production.

Qatar is also intensifying efforts to adapt to climate change, conserve various resources and utilise renewable energy in the agricultural sector.

In addition to looking after its citizens, Qatar is actively contributing to international initiatives promoting sustainable development and food security in the least developed nations. Indeed, Hassad Food, Qatar's agribusiness investment arm, is investing in more than 18 countries to diversify the nation's food sources and contribute to global agricultural development.

Key factors revolutionising agQatar's agricultural sector is experiencing a transformational wave driven by technology. This has empowered local producers to make data-driven decisions, optimise resource allocation and minimise environmental impact.

Vertical farming, a relatively new method offering many benefits, has been enthusiastically adopted by Qatar. Vertical farming can be particularly beneficial in desert countries such as Qatar, where water is scarce and temperatures can soar. More food can be produced with fewer resources in desert regions using this method as growers can control temperature, humidity and light levels, creating a perfect growing environment.

Expo 2023 Doha provides a global stage for sustainability

Qatar is the first country in the MENA region to host the International Horticultural Exhibition (Expo 2023 Doha). Held under the theme 'Green Desert - Better Environment', the event aims to inspire and inform the international community about creative solutions to mitigate desertification. It provides an opportunity for collaboration and discussion and showcases the latest advancements in sustainable agriculture, environmental awareness and technology.

Organised in collaboration with the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and the International Association for Horticultural Producers (AIPH), the event takes place at Al Bidda Park over 179 days. It provides a platform for change and a call for global consciousness and individual involvement. More than 80 countries are involved in Expo 2023 Doha, which is expected to attract three million visitors.