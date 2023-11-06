Al Mana Holding & Blue Lake Motors Introduce ZEEKR

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

In a groundbreaking event, Al Mana Holding's subsidiary, Blue Lake Motors, has forged a national distribution cooperation with ZEEKR, a premium electric mobility brand under the Geely Holding Group. This partnership signals the extension of ZEEKR's global reach into the Middle East, making waves in the State of Qatar.

ZEEKR is renowned for its avantgarde electric vehicles, seamlessly blending captivating aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional performance. This brand ushers in a new era of automotive innovation, with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and eco-consciousness. Through its collaboration with ZEEKR, Blue Lake Motors reaffirms its dedication to delivering luxury and eco-friendly electric vehicles to discerning customers.

On this occasion, Hisham Saleh Al Mana, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Mana Holding, stated, "This marks a momentous milestone for our group of companies. With the introduction of the ZEEKR EV brand, we will not only offer our customers a range of high quality electric vehicles, but also we will be contributing to Qatar's sustainable development goals. ZEEKR's products represent our commitment to innovation, luxury, and environmental responsibility."

Chen Yu, vice president of ZEEKR, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Blue Lake Motors being part of Al Mana Holding group of companies during this pivotal phase of ZEEKR's expansion in the GCC and the Middle East. Qatar has always held a significant position in the automotive market, and we aspire to provide the country's motor enthusiasts with outstanding products and exceptional customer service that Blue Lake Motors is committed to."

The introduction of the ZEEKR brand in Qatar perfectly harmonizes with the nation's QNV 2030 initiative, which aims to elevate Qatar into a forward-looking society capable of realizing its sustainability objectives. Amid the global shift towards electric mobility, Blue Lake Motors assumes a leading role by presenting a diverse range of ZEEKR models that cater to a wide spectrum of customer preferences and needs. ZEEKR's intelligent electric vehicles are intricately crafted to provide unmatched driving experiences while simultaneously reducing their environmental impact by minimizing carbon emissions.

In Qatar, motor enthusiasts will have access to two distinctive ZEEKR models: the ZEEKR 001 shooting brake vehicles and the ZEEKR X urban sportutility vehicles. Designed at Geely Design at Gothenburg, Sweden, the 001 adheres to the mandate of“No More Boring EVs.” It represents a difference from conventional electric cars, aiming to excite users rather than merely serving as utilitarian transportation.

The ZEEKR 001 fuses high-end intelligence and connectivity with raw performance and drivability synonymous with Western electric vehicle brands. Measuring 4,970mm in length, 1,999mm in width, and 1,560mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,005mm, it offers a generous luggage space of 2,144 liters, among the largest in its class.

On the other hand, the ZEEKR X is a sportutility vehicle tailored for urban living and exploration. With its dimensions at 4,432mm in length, 1,566mm in height, and a 2,750mm wheelbase, it navigates city streets with finesse while commanding attention with its elegant design. The ZEEKR X boasts hidden sealing strips, frameless doors, and mirrors, achieving a seamless transition between sheet metal and glass. It adheres to timeless proportions based on the 'golden ratio,' as seen in art and architecture, making it an ideal companion for families and individuals seeking new adventures.

Blue Lake Motors goes the extra mile to ensure that customer satisfaction goes beyond the purchase of ZEEKR vehicles. The company boasts an extensive network of service centers staffed by expert technicians well-versed in electric vehicle technology. This ensures that ZEEKR owners in Qatar receive unmatched support, encompassing maintenance, repairs, and access to charging infrastructure.

To commemorate the ZEEKR brand's debut in the State of Qatar, Blue Lake Motors plans to host exclusive events and test-drive opportunities, inviting customers to experience the future of electric mobility firsthand. Through these initiatives, the company aims to raise awareness about the myriad benefits of electric vehicles and promote the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions throughout Qatar.

Blue Lake Motors' collaboration with the ZEEKR brand signifies a monumental stride toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. By embracing electric mobility and offering state of the art vehicles, Blue Lake Motors solidifies its position in the automotive industry while championing a greener legacy for generations to come.