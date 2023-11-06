Lukaku Strikes Late In Roma Comeback Win Over Lecce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Romelu Lukaku fired Roma to a stunning 2-1 win over Lecce on Sunday with a stoppage-time strike, which completed an unlikely late comeback.

Jose Mourinho's Roma looked set for a shock defeat at the Stadio Olimpico when Pontus Almqvist netted Lecce's opener in the 71st minute.

But Sardar Azmoun pulled the hosts level in the 91st minute with his first goal in Serie A and Lukaku brought the house down three minutes later with a rifled finish.

Lukaku's winner was redemption as he would have bore the brunt of the blame for a defeat after missing a sixth-minute penalty and another golden opportunity eight minutes after the break.

The Belgium striker, who had a difficult return to Inter Milan last weekend, charged to the stands where he was hailed for a late winner which moved Roma above Lazio ahead of next weekend's Rome derby.

Roma are eighth on 17 points, four points away from the Champions League spots and one ahead of Lazio who lost at Bologna on Friday.

Later, Fiorentina host Juventus in a match that home fans have demanded be postponed following the serious damage wrought across Tuscany by Storm Ciaran.