Macary Crowned 2023 FIM Mini GP Qatar Champion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Young French rider Nolann Macary was crowned champion of the 2023 FIM Mini GP Qatar as the fifth and final round of the popular series concluded at the Lusail Circuit Sports Club New Karting Track on Saturday.

The 12-year-old Macary, the runaway leader in the championship standings, won both races at the 1.078-kilometre track as he settled at 236 points, 67 points ahead of his closest rival Mahmoud Elbana.



The 2023 FIM Mini GP Qatar champion Nolann Macary (centre), runner-up Mahmoud Elbana (left) and third place winner Salem bin Ladin celebrate on the podium.

Salem bin Ladin, 13, from Saudi Arabia, was third in the Championship standings at the end of 10 exciting races.

On Saturday, Macary topped the podium in both races, winning with times of 17:47.087 and 17:47.880 in the first and second 18-lap races respectively, as he picked up his eighth victory of the season. Ivan Mayorov was second in Race 1, while Egyptian 15-year-old Elbanna completed the podium after finishing third. Mayorov was second once again in the last race of the season, while Bin Ladin came third.