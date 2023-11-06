Thailand, UAE Clinch Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy Titles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thailand defeated Bahrain 17-5 in the final of the 2023 Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy Tournament, while UAE won the women's title at Al Ersal pitch in Onaiza, on Saturday.

The victory also earned Thailand a spot in the 2024 Asia Rugby Seven Series.

Kazakhstan took the third place after a 36-5 victory over Afghanistan. Team Qatar claimed the 6th place in men's event after their 14-19 defeat at the hands of India.

In the Women's final, UAE defeated India 36-5 while Iran finished third after beating Guam 10-0.