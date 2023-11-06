Al Balushi Wins Al Wasmi Cup As QERC Racing Season Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saeed Al Balushi of Oman clinched the Al Wasmi Cup as the Qatar Endurance Racing Club (QERC) racing season got underway at the Marathon Village in Sealine at the weekend.

The opening race of the 2023/2024 season, which was held in four stages with a total stretch of 100km, witnessed 46 male and female jockeys vying for the title. Al Balushi rode Sheikh Mohammed bin Nawaf Al Thani-owned Casmak Morning Star, trained by Ahmed Salem Al Balushi in his victorious campaign which he completed in 4 hours 28 mins and 3secs.

Khaled Sanad Al Nuaimi of Qatar astride Halul Al Shaqab secured second place finishing in 4:30:11 while Argentinian Manuel Iturrarte riding Ali, trained by Hassan Al Shahwani, ended up as third in 4:32:51secs.