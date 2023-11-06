Sheikha Hind Chairs First Meeting Of HBKU's Board Of Trustees For Academic Year 2023-2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and Chairperson of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) Board of Trustees H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani chaired the first meeting of the HBKU's Board of Trustees for the academic year 2023/2024.

The Board discussed the topics on its agenda and the tasks of the executive, academic, review, and audit committees. These committees will submit their proposals to the HBKU's Board of Trustees to ensure the best performance of its colleges and institutes. The Board also discussed the comprehensive work plan, identifying new means for expanding multidisciplinary academic programs, and the possibility of creating new programs based on the university's national research and scientific capabilities.

HBKU's Board of Trustees reviewed the general framework of the academic programs and graduate certificates offered by the university and discussed updating the strategies of its research centres and institutes to keep pace with the current and future challenges facing the State of Qatar in particular, and the countries of the world in general, which are represented by the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI), Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), and Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI).

During the meeting, the Board agreed to begin offering a number of programs, starting from the next academic year, in the university's colleges, including a master's program in psychological counseling in Islamic studies at the College of Islamic Studies and a master's and doctoral program in biological psychology and neuroscience at the College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS).

The Board also approved the A-Sense project: (autism sensory center), which is a global center that aims to contribute to enhancing innovative technology in the field of autism assessment and intervention through multidisciplinary research in the fields of computing, medicine, and education.

The centre aims to provide influential technologies to support children with autism and their families.