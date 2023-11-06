Qatar Sustainability Week 2023 Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the aim of engaging the community to promote and encourage sustainable living, the eighth edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2023 has been launched by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC).

The campaign, which runs from November 4 to 11, brings together government and private sector organizations, businesses and the local community to deliver and participate in sustainability-related activities, events and initiatives.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani stressed the importance of taking a collective approach to sustainable action.

“Qatar is on a journey towards a more sustainable and resilient future aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is not just about protecting our environment; it is also about building a society that values sustainability as a way of life. As we embark on this exciting week of activities, I encourage you all to actively engage, learn, discuss, and share your ideas. Sustainability is a collaborative effort, and your participation is crucial,” said the Minister.

At the event, Executive Director of Earthna Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata spoke about the added benefit of Qatar's hosting of Expo 2023 Doha in relation to this year's edition of QSW:“Expo was established to inspire the international community to explore and adopt impactful desertification mitigation solutions, especially within hot and arid countries such as our own.”

“And here in Qatar, we understand that tackling climate change, enhancing sustainability, and preserving our environment requires creative and forward-thinking solutions. However, sustainability is not just about technology; it's about people. It's about education, awareness, and community engagement. This is why QSW is so important.”

The event was attended by representatives from QSW's cohosts, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and strategic partners, including the Ministry of Municipality/Al Wakra, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar Museums, Gulf Warehousing Company, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Katara Hospitality, Qatar Rail, Kahramaa's Tarsheed, Msheireb Properties, One Tide, United Development Company, Al Meera and the British Council.