Vodafone Qatar Launches Health Awareness Campaign For Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Vodafone Qatar has launched a new series of workshops, seminars, and consultations for its employees, aiming to raise awareness of health-related topics and emphasise the importance of health and safety and regular medical check-ups.

The campaign, which will run until November 14, has been organised in partnership with a number of organisations in Qatar including Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), Naseem Healthcare, Doha Industrial Safety Services (DISS), and Second Bite.

Underpinning Vodafone Qatar's Health, Safety and Wellbeing Policy is a commitment to creating a robust health, safety and wellbeing culture within the organisation. In line with this and to kick-off the new campaign, a blood donation drive was held at the Vodafone offices in Lusail and Msheireb, encouraging Vodafone employees to positively contribute to the local community, and to raise awareness on the importance of blood donations.

Activities throughout the month will focus on nutrition and healthy eating, the benefits of regular vehicle inspections, check-ups and educational information around health topics including cancer, diabetes and dental conditions, and a workshop on the foundations of health and safety.