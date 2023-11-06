IRISL chief highlights necessity to enlarge Iran's commercial maritime fleet

(MENAFN) The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), Mohammadreza Modares Khiabani, has emphasized the vital role played by the country's commercial maritime fleet in bolstering the national economy. During a recent conference, he underlined the importance of further developing this fleet to ensure its competitiveness and global reach. Khiabani expressed concern about the potential consequences of not pursuing comprehensive development within Iran's maritime sector, warning that, within the next ten years, up to 70 percent of the country's international fleet could face challenges accessing the world's advanced ports.



The Iran Shipping Lines have a rich history, boasting 56 years of experience in the maritime transportation industry. This longevity places IRISL among the oldest and most established companies operating in Iran's maritime sector. To secure its standing in the global shipping industry and facilitate access to leading international ports, Iran is focusing on the strategic expansion and modernization of its maritime infrastructure. By addressing these critical aspects, Iran seeks to ensure the ongoing success and efficiency of its maritime fleet, thereby safeguarding its ability to navigate global waters and serve as a reliable link for international trade.

