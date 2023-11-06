New Delhi citizens struggle with continuing sever air pollution

(MENAFN) Profoundly alarming pollution levels continue to afflict residents of the Indian capital, New Delhi, and its neighboring regions, prompting authorities to take swift action by closing primary schools and implementing additional measures.



For several consecutive days, the city's inhabitants have been confronted with a dense shroud of smog that envelops the region, leading to widespread complaints of eye irritation and sore throats among the population. New Delhi has been grappling with seasonal air pollution issues for many years, with the problem intensifying typically during the winter months, spanning from November to January.



According to a government-issued air quality and weather bulletin on Monday, the air quality in Delhi remains in the "severe category," with the Air Quality Index registering at 454 on Sunday. The bulletin further states that this severe air quality is anticipated to persist until November 9.



It's important to note that air quality within the range of 0-50 is minimally impactful on health, while air quality categorized as severe can have respiratory effects, even on individuals in good health, as outlined by the government.



The Federal Ministry for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change revealed that adverse meteorological conditions, a high incidence of farm fires, and the influence of slow-moving north-westerly winds that transport pollutants into Delhi are the primary factors behind the sudden escalation of the Air Quality Index.

