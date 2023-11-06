International RUSSIA EXPO Celebrates Russia's Achievements, History, Future in Moscow

(MENAFN) Marking a significant event in Russia's cultural calendar, the International RUSSIA EXPO commenced in Moscow on November 4th, offering a comprehensive platform to showcase the country's accomplishments, historical legacy, and promising future. The exhibition, featuring an impressive array of over 130 expositions and 13 guided tour routes, invites visitors to embark on a journey through Russia's diverse landscapes and rich cultural tapestry, with more than 500 tours conducted daily.



Attendees will have the opportunity to partake in a wide range of events encompassing cultural, entertainment, business, and educational programs. A focal point of the expo is the innovative architectural endeavor known as the 'Gallery of Achievements,' along with the awe-inspiring 'Living Map' of Russia. The event is slated to run until April 12, 2024, providing ample time for visitors to explore the multifaceted narratives woven into the fabric of the nation's heritage.



At the heart of RUSSIA EXPO's mission is the desire to spotlight Russia's remarkable achievements and its trajectory towards a bright future. The exhibition serves as a stage for major projects, cutting-edge designs, and groundbreaking innovations emanating from Russian companies, public organizations, and regions. The event showcases 131 expositions, each representing one of the 89 Russian regions, in addition to ministries, Rosreserv (The Federal Agency for State Reserves), and 20 prominent entities, including 'The Movement of the First,' 'Russia – a Country of Opportunities,' and the esteemed Znanie Society.



Moreover, the venue of RUSSIA EXPO has been curated to offer visitors six distinct themed excursions, including Digital Immersion, The Motherland, The Green Road, My Success Story, The Art Trail, and Smart Energy. To ensure a seamless experience, an enthusiastic team of over 5,000 volunteers stands ready to assist and guide attendees throughout the event.



The cultural and entertainment program promises an array of engaging events, with a spotlight on Regional Days, where various Russian regions will showcase their economic, cultural, and tourist potential. Additionally, Russian Economy Days will provide a platform for business leaders to highlight their significant contributions to the nation's economic landscape.



Overall, the International RUSSIA EXPO stands as a testament to Russia's enduring legacy and its dynamic evolution towards a future marked by innovation, progress, and cultural diversity. This immersive experience invites visitors to celebrate the nation's achievements while gaining insights into the myriad opportunities and potential that lie ahead.



