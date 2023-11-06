UK ‘temporarily’ withdraws embassy employees from Lebanon amid Israel-Palestine conflict

(MENAFN) Britain announced that certain embassy employees had been "temporarily" removed from Lebanon, and British nationals were asked to leave the nation "while commercial options remain available."



In light of the Palestine-Israel conflict, "events in Lebanon are fast moving" and "the situation has potential to deteriorate quickly and with no warning," according to a travel advisory released by The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).



“Commercial routes out of Lebanon could be severely disrupted or cancelled at short notice and roads across the country could be closed,” the warning mentioned.



“If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available.”



British nationals were also advised to register if they were in Lebanon by the travel advisory.



It stated that traveling in or out of Lebanon is "at your own risk."



It stated that the FCDO “cannot tell you whether it is safe to travel to any departure point within Lebanon.”



The travel warning was issued “due to risks associated with the conflict between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

