Hezbollah reports death of another member in Lebanon-Israel border

(MENAFN) Hezbollah, a Lebanese group, reported on Monday that another one of its members had lost their life during clashes with Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border.



However, the group did not furnish any specific details regarding the circumstances that led to the member's demise. Tensions have escalated in the border region between Israel and Lebanon, marked by sporadic exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.



These clashes are the deadliest confrontations since the two sides engaged in a full-scale war back in 2006.



Since October 8, at least 61 members of Hezbollah have been killed in these cross-border skirmishes. Additionally, the Israeli military has escalated its aerial and ground operations in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



The ongoing conflict has resulted in a tragic toll, with more than 11,300 lives lost, including approximately 9,770 Palestinians and nearly 1,600 Israelis.

MENAFN06112023000045015839ID1107378537