Berlin Witnesses Thousands Marching in Support of Palestine

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, Berlin witnessed thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets to voice their demands for an end to what they perceive as Israel's actions amounting to "genocide" in Gaza. The rally, organized in support of Palestine, saw an estimated 6,000 participants, as reported by the DPA press agency. However, some leftist groups involved in the organization of the event claimed that the actual number was over five times greater.



Video footage captured by RT depicted crowds waving Palestinian flags and brandishing placards with messages such as "stop the genocide," "how many kids have to die?" and "ceasefire now." The protest took place in an atmosphere overshadowed by previous bans on pro-Palestine demonstrations by local authorities in Berlin and several other German cities in response to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.



Late in October, a number of illegal protests transpired in Berlin, resulting in clashes that left 65 police officers injured and 174 protesters arrested. In light of these incidents, authorities have since eased the ban, permitting authorized demonstrations. However, expressions of support for militant groups like Hamas, along with slogans deemed anti-Semitic or anti-Israel, remain strictly prohibited at these officially sanctioned rallies. Furthermore, German federal law explicitly forbids the glorification of violence and the burning of the Israeli flag.



In a recent development, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced a comprehensive ban on all pro-Hamas activities and disbanded the German branch of Samidoun, a group known for organizing pro-Palestine rallies in Europe and the US. Faeser accused Samidoun of engaging in "jubilant celebrations" in response to the Hamas attack on Israel that occurred on October 7.



However, this crackdown has sparked condemnation from a group of more than 100 German Jewish intellectuals. In an open letter penned last month, they accused the police of exploiting anti-Semitism as a pretext to "suppress legitimate and non-violent political expression, which may include criticism of Israel." The debate surrounding these measures continues, underscoring the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the issue of demonstrations related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within Germany.



