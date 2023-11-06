Proposed US Nuclear Bomb Could Devastate Moscow

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, Newsweek magazine has reported that a forthcoming United States nuclear bomb, currently in the development phase, possesses the capacity to obliterate central Moscow and result in the tragic loss of over 300,000 lives among its 13 million inhabitants. This grim projection is based on a simulation conducted using the online tool Nukemap.



The Pentagon disclosed its intention last month to pursue the creation of a new variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, known as the B61-13, pending authorization from Congress. This weapon is estimated to yield a staggering 360 kilotons, a potency 24 times greater than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.



Should this bomb be detonated over Moscow, it is projected to claim the lives of approximately 311,480 individuals, while leaving up to 868,860 others injured, as outlined by Newsweek. A similar detonation over St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, would result in an estimated 360,150 fatalities, according to the publication's findings.



The catastrophic impact of the explosion would extend over a half-mile radius from the detonation point, instantly vaporizing anything within its reach through a massive fireball. The ensuing blast would lead to the destruction of buildings, with fatalities likely within a one-mile radius. Tragically, those within two miles of the detonation site would face imminent death within a month due to the intense radiation exposure. Additionally, approximately 15 percent of survivors would eventually succumb to cancer, while many others would suffer from debilitating burns.



The decision to develop this new bomb comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO over the situation in Ukraine. Heightened discussions among experts, politicians, and the media regarding the potential risks of the conflict evolving into a nuclear war have amplified concerns worldwide.



Russia has leveled accusations of "nuclear brinkmanship" against the United States, asserting that it is clandestinely breaching arms control agreements. This development has raised significant alarm within the global community, prompting urgent calls for dialogue, de-escalation, and renewed efforts toward nuclear disarmament.



