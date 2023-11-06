Iran, China strengthen petrochemical collaboration at CIIE exhibition

(MENAFN) Iran and China have solidified their collaboration in the petrochemical sector by signing an agreement during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE). Iran's National Petrochemical Company (NPC) executed the agreement on the sidelines of the international exhibition, further strengthening the already robust relationship between the two nations. The CIIE has seen active participation from Iran, with more than 50 Iranian companies and 250 business delegates engaging in the event. It serves as a vital platform that facilitates connections between exporters and potential buyers and investors on a global scale.



During the opening ceremony of the CIIE, Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, emphasized Iran's unique attributes and potential for investment. He highlighted five key strengths that make Iran an attractive destination for investment. These strengths include its strategic geographical location, abundant natural resources and reserves, a young and skilled workforce, climatic diversity, and impressive technological achievements. Mokhber extended an invitation to countries worldwide, inviting them to explore the various opportunities for collaboration and growth within Iran. The CIIE, an annual event of growing importance in international trade, offers a dynamic platform for countries to showcase their products and services while fostering connections with global partners for mutual benefit and prosperity.

MENAFN06112023000045015682ID1107378519