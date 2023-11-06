Russian AvtoVAZ Achieves Decade-High Sales

(MENAFN) In a significant milestone for the Russian automotive industry, AvtoVAZ, the country's largest automaker, has reported its highest sales figures in a decade. According to an official statement released by the company this week, AvtoVAZ sold a total of 40,912 Lada vehicles, encompassing both passenger and commercial models, in the month of October. This impressive figure reflects a remarkable 114 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, marking the most successful sales performance for the company in the past 10 years.



Notably, AvtoVAZ's Lada range now commands a substantial 40 percent share of Russia's domestic passenger car market, highlighting the brand's strong presence and popularity among consumers. The company's statement also revealed that cumulative Lada sales from January to October of this year experienced a remarkable surge of 98.4% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, with various models achieving record-breaking sales figures.



AvtoVAZ's dominant position in the Russian automotive landscape is further underscored by its annual production output, which exceeds an impressive one million vehicles. This feat solidifies the automaker's status as a pivotal player not only in the domestic market but also in the broader Eastern European automotive sector.



The success of AvtoVAZ is particularly noteworthy in light of recent challenges faced by the Russian automotive industry. Last year, the sector grappled with a crisis stemming from the departure of foreign manufacturers, a consequence of Ukraine-related Western sanctions. Both AvtoVAZ and other Russian automakers also confronted restrictions imposed by Washington earlier this year. Despite these hurdles, AvtoVAZ has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, experiencing steady growth in demand for domestically produced cars.



In a strategic move to further bolster its production capacity, AvtoVAZ inaugurated assembly operations at a plant in St. Petersburg previously owned by the Japanese automaker Nissan. This development not only signifies AvtoVAZ's commitment to expanding its manufacturing capabilities but also reflects a broader trend towards revitalizing the Russian automotive sector.

As AvtoVAZ continues to make impressive strides in the industry, its success serves as a testament to the resilience and innovation exhibited by domestic automakers, solidifying their role in driving the Russian automotive market forward.



