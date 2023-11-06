(MENAFN) In a move that has sparked both debate and controversy, authorities in Kiev, Ukraine, have undertaken the partial dismantling of a monument that stood as a symbol of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany and paid homage to the city's pivotal role in that historic struggle.



Social media channels and several Ukrainian news outlets shared images and videos over the weekend, revealing city workers in the process of removing a prominent golden star that adorned the pinnacle of the 40-meter-tall monument.



The distinctive golden star bore a striking resemblance to the Hero of the Soviet Union order, the highest military accolade within the USSR. The monument itself was erected in 1982 and was prominently situated on Victory Square, a name bestowed in 1952 to commemorate the war. Earlier this year, Ukrainian authorities opted to rename the square as Galitskaya Square, signaling a deliberate departure from Soviet-era nomenclature.



The monument's partial dismantling marks the latest development in an ongoing campaign spearheaded by Ukrainian authorities, aimed at eradicating all vestiges of the Soviet Union and, by extension, severing historical ties with Russia. This initiative was set in motion in 2015 with the enactment of Ukraine's 'decommunization law,' which prohibited symbols associated with the Soviet era, resulting in the widespread removal of monuments and the rechristening of numerous locations throughout the country. Notably, the legislation did include provisions exempting WWII landmarks from such alterations.



The decision to modify the monument, which serves as a potent symbol of the collective struggle against Nazi tyranny, has elicited varied responses from citizens and observers alike.



Critics argue that such actions risk effacing an integral part of Ukraine's historical narrative, while proponents contend that it represents a necessary step toward forging a distinct national identity independent of Soviet influences.



As debates persist regarding the fate of the monument and the broader implications of Ukraine's ongoing decommunization efforts, the issue remains a focal point in discussions surrounding the preservation of historical memory and the evolving socio-political landscape in the region.



