Previous EU envoy to Middle East condemns bloc’s position on current Israel-Palestine conflict

(MENAFN) A previous EU envoy to the Middle East denounced the bloc’s position on the current war between Israel and Palestine.



Associate Senior Fellow at the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) James Moran informed a Turkish news agency that he did not "consider Israel’s acts within the scope of 'self-defense'."



Calling them "callous, disproportionate, and contrary to international law," he went on to say that Gazans were facing collective punishment.



"History shows us that there will never be a military solution to this conflict. The only way forward is to forge a just peace within a viable two-state solution, based on the tenets set out in Oslo 30 years ago," Moran stated, voicing his negativity about the present Israeli administration’s stance.



"The initial response of many EU leaders to October 7th and its aftermath, while understandably sympathizing with the loss of innocent lives in Israel and the country’s right to defend itself, failed to adequately stress the EU’s long-standing commitments to international humanitarian law and the two-state solution," Moran declared.



He said it was hard to compare the situation in Ukraine to that of the Middle East because of their differences.



"But the West’s stance on Gaza certainly has not helped it to counter accusations of double standards," the previous envoy stated.

