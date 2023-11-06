Ukraine starts probe into Russian missile attack on Ukrainian brigade in Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv started a probe into a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian brigade in the nation’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia area.



On Saturday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces declared that multiple personnel from its 128th Mountain Assault Brigade were murdered or wounded in the attack the day before.



“My condolences to all the families and loved ones of the fallen soldiers! It is a tragedy that could have been avoided,” Zelenskyy stated in a video speech late on Sunday.



He noted that he was told by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of the actions conducted to explain all the conditions in relation to what occurred, who was precisely engaged, and what commands were given.



He added that in response to the incident, criminal proceedings have been launched, and the pertinent investigation is currently in progress.



“The main thing is to establish the complete truth about what happened and prevent such incidents from happening again. Every soldier in the combat zone – in the enemy's line of fire and aerial reconnaissance – knows how to behave in the open, how to ensure safety,” Zelenskyy stated.



He also said that the probe “must provide honest answers to the families of the fallen soldiers and the society about how this tragedy occurred and whether any improper orders were issued.”

