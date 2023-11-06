Leak Imperils President Zelensky's Visit to Israel

(MENAFN) A scheduled visit by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Israel later this month is now in jeopardy following a leak about the trip to Israel's Channel 12 news, as reported by an anonymous Ukrainian diplomat to the Times of Israel on Sunday. The diplomat disclosed, "He wanted the trip to be public when he stepped on Israeli soil," expressing Zelensky's disappointment over the premature revelation.



Channel 12 had initially reported on Friday that Zelensky's visit to Israel was in advanced planning stages, with the Ukrainian leader expected to arrive as early as next week. The visit was intended to symbolize a united front comprising Israel, Ukraine, Europe, and the US against the Russia-Iran alliance. A key highlight was to be a photograph capturing Zelensky alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, aiming to convey a message of solidarity among enlightened nations against aggression from those perceived as less enlightened.



Notably, Zelensky's prior attempt to visit Israel last month, reportedly in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on October 7, was reportedly met with a refusal from Netanyahu, who allegedly responded, "Now is not the time," to the official request from Kiev.



While Ukrainian government sources have asserted that the trip was intended to garner international support for Israel's counteroffensive against Hamas in Gaza, Zelensky has encountered challenges in maintaining the international focus and aid his country received before Israel's declaration of war. Despite his efforts to draw connections between Russia and the Hamas incursion, sustaining the same level of global attention has proven to be a formidable task.



