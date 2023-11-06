Hamas denounces Israeli minister’s remarks on throwing nuclear bomb on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Palestinian group Hamas condemned the comments of an Israeli minister on throwing a "nuclear bomb" in Gaza.



"These statements reflect the unprecedented criminal Zionist terrorism practiced by this fascist government and its leaders against our people," Hamas representative Hazem Qasem stated in a declaration.



He also said: "These Nazi statements by a minister in the occupation government are results of some countries unconditional support (to Israel), especially the United States."



In a different declaration, Hamas asked "the international community, the United Nations, and the relevant international courts to take the statement of this criminal and other occupation leaders seriously, and to take the necessary steps to stop this entity from the war of genocide it is committing in the Gaza Strip."



The Palestinian group cautioned that "international silence encourages these murderous terrorists to continue the massacre of the century and the ongoing war of extermination."



The Islamic Jihad group also sated in a short declaration that "Israel is gradually doing what the Israeli heritage minister said," adding that "the size of crimes and ongoing Holocaust is evident."



Previously on Sunday, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu declared in answer to an inquiry in an interview that the shelling of Gaza with "a nuclear bomb" is "an option."

