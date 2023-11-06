Controversial declarations by Israeli heritage minister cause outrage

(MENAFN) Amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu stirred a major controversy with his comments made during a radio interview. He stated that one of Israel's options in the war against Hamas could involve the use of a "nuclear bomb" on the Gaza Strip, raising concerns and outrage over the extreme nature of such a suggestion.



Eliyahu did not stop at the mention of nuclear weapons. He also voiced support for the rebuilding of Israeli settlements, a contentious issue in the conflict, and displayed a dismissive attitude towards Palestinians. His statement that Palestinians could "go to Ireland or deserts" was seen as provocative and inhumane by many.



Furthermore, Eliyahu strongly opposed any humanitarian aid to Gaza, equating it to providing aid to the Nazis. This comment raised alarm among various segments of Israeli society and drew widespread condemnation.



The Israeli minister went on to declare that the northern part of the Gaza Strip has no right to exist and suggested dire consequences for individuals displaying Palestinian or Hamas flags, stating that they "shouldn’t continue to live on the face of the earth."



The comments made by Eliyahu, characterized by many as "horrifying and insane," elicited strong reactions from various quarters, including political leaders and human rights advocates. Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition party and former prime minister, called for Eliyahu's dismissal, considering his remarks offensive to the families of the captives held in Gaza and detrimental to Israel's international standing.



Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli war cabinet, also condemned Eliyahu's statements, emphasizing their damaging political consequences and the negative impact on the ongoing conflict.



Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Arab Ra’am party, expressed his concerns about the dehumanization of Gazans, highlighting that such dehumanization could lead to grave consequences, including genocide and war crimes. Abbas urged for a more humane approach and emphasized the importance of recognizing that there will be a post-conflict phase.



In response to Eliyahu's comments, Zehava Galon, head of the Meretz faction in the Knesset, questioned the ethics and practicality of his suggestions. She criticized the idea of using a nuclear bomb and highlighted the potential human cost, suggesting that those advocating such actions should consider the consequences for their own children.



Eliyahu's remarks have added fuel to the already highly charged and complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict, drawing strong reactions from various corners of Israeli society and sparking renewed debate about the humanitarian aspects and ethical considerations of the conflict. The comments have also raised questions about the potential implications of such extreme suggestions on regional and international relations.

