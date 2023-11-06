Turkey’s YoY exports increase by 4.7 percent in October

(MENAFN) The trade minister announced on Monday that Turkey's exports have achieved a remarkable year-on-year growth of 7.4 percent, reaching a historic peak of USD22.9 billion for the month of October.



In the same period, Turkish imports also saw a modest increase of 1.3 percent compared to the previous year, totaling USD29.6 billion, as reported by Omer Bolat during a news conference where he presented Turkey's preliminary foreign trade data.



"Thus, the country's foreign trade gap shrank 15 percent to USD6.7 billion in October," Bolat noted.



During the last month, the exports-to-imports coverage ratio made a significant leap, increasing by 4.4 percentage points to reach 77.3 percent.



Looking at the broader picture for the period spanning from January to October, Turkey's overseas shipments experienced a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.3 percent, amounting to USD210.1 billion. In contrast, imports showed a slightly higher increase, rising by 1.2 percent and totaling USD304 billion over the same period.



"The country's 12-month rolling exports reached USD254.8 billion as of this October with a hike of 0.7 percent, exceeding the record high figure of USD254.2 billion registered at the end of 2022," Bolat said.

