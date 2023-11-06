Iran's trade with Eurasian Economic Union exceeds USD4.2B in seven months

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to October 22), trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has seen a significant increase, with the value of exchanges reaching USD4.258 billion. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's exports to EAEU member states during this period amounted to 2.414 million tons of products valued at nearly USD922 million, showing substantial growth of 48 percent in weight and 22 percent in value compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



In contrast, Iran's imports from EAEU countries reached 5.696 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD3.336 billion, marking a remarkable increase of 37 percent in weight and 31 percent in value compared to the same period in the previous year. In total, the exchange of more than eight million tons of goods valued at over USD4.2 billion occurred between Iran and the five EAEU member states during this period.



A significant portion of Iran's exports to the EAEU was directed towards the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, with a notable 30 percent and 20 percent growth, respectively, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. During this period, Iran exported goods worth over USD532 million to Russia and more than USD40 million to Kyrgyzstan.



This boost in trade between Iran and the EAEU signifies a positive trend and reflects the growing economic cooperation and exchange of goods between the two regions, which holds potential for further expansion in the future.

