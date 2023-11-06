Trump to take witness stand in USD250M civil fraud trial

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump is preparing to take the witness stand in his own USD250 million civil fraud trial, marking a significant moment in the high-stakes legal battle. Trump, who has been closely observing the proceedings from the sidelines for over a month, is now set to become the central figure in the courtroom. As he prepares to testify, he will transition from a chair next to his lawyers to a seat on the witness stand, where he will be in close proximity to the judge, a clerk, and the state attorney general.



The trial revolves around allegations of civil fraud, and Trump's testimony holds substantial weight in determining the case's outcome. In anticipation of his testimony, sources have revealed that Trump spent Sunday evening in New York engaging in a preparation session with his legal team. During this time, he has experienced a range of emotions, including moments of frustration over the case, interspersed with periods of being in a positive and focused state of mind. As the former president prepares to take the stand, there is a consensus that he has the potential to be an effective witness if he remains focused.



New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the case, has planned to call Trump as the state's second-to-last witness, setting the stage for a dramatic confrontation. This legal battle has the potential to pose a significant threat to Trump's business empire, making his testimony a crucial moment in the proceedings. James has underscored her commitment to uncovering the truth and holding Trump accountable for any wrongdoings, dismissing attempts to intimidate or bully her office.



The trial is a high-profile event that has drawn significant attention and is closely watched by legal experts, politicians, and the public. Trump's testimony is expected to provide insight into the complex legal issues at hand, while also shedding light on the broader implications and potential consequences for his businesses and future legal challenges. This momentous courtroom encounter is seen as a critical chapter in Trump's post-presidential legal battles.

