Jessie May Launch Sponsor A Nurse

Jessie May Children's Hospice at Home is a charity that provides exceptional palliative care and support to children with life-limiting conditions, and their families, in their own homes. The charity is proud to announce the launch of their Sponsor a Nurse scheme that will support the Jessie May nursing team.

Jessie May nurses provide palliative care throughout a child's life, extending their support to provide bereavement care for families following the death of a child.

Claire has been part of Jessie May's nursing team for 10 years,

“Over the last decade, I've seen more and more children referred to Jessie May than ever before. Their medical needs have become ever more complex and as a result, the clinical care we provide as Jessie May nurses is becoming more specialist, especially at end-of-life. Today our team of nurses delivering care in the home stands at 16, and to fund just 1 of them costs from £41,000 each year. Each nurse supports around 15 families so by sponsoring a nurse, that will be 15 families receiving the best care and support in their own home.”

Jessie May Community Engagement Fundraising Officer Charlotte Bugler is delighted to see the launch following months of planning;

“The lives of Jessie May children may be short but that doesn't mean that their quality of life is any less important. Our aim is to ensure that Jessie May nurses continue to be there for every family that needs us in their home. By bringing our communities together, we can make the biggest impact; we can make sure our nurses are there for now and for the future”

You can find out more about how to join in the appeal to Sponsor a Jessie May nurse here: Sponsor A Nurse Appeal