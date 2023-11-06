Goranson Bain Ausley Earns Top Honors In 2024 Best Law Firms Tier 1 Rankings

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Goranson Bain Ausley, the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, has achieved prestigious recognition in the legal industry. The firm has been awarded Tier 1 rankings in the highly coveted 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers® for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in both Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Goranson Bain Ausley's inclusion in the 2024“Best Law Firms®” signifies a recognition of professional excellence, supported by consistently high ratings from both clients and peers. Earning a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms® on a national and/or metropolitan scale signifies an exceptional level of credibility within the legal profession. This distinction results from a transparent, collaborative research process that combines qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews, fortified by algorithmic technology. This process produces a well-regarded tiered system of industry-led rankings, spotlighting the top 4% of the legal field.

In the 2024 Best Law Firms® edition, Goranson Bain Ausley secured the following rankings:

Regional Tier 1



Austin





Family Law

Family Law Mediation

Dallas/Fort Worth



Family Law Family Law Mediation

This achievement further solidifies Goranson Bain Ausley's commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to providing top-tier legal services in the field of family law.

Best Law Firms® is the foremost authority in recognizing outstanding law firms, with a rigorous, industry-driven evaluation process. Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms signifies a distinctive blend of legal excellence and broad expertise. These ranked firms, categorized into three tiers, receive national and metropolitan recognition.

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services. With a team of dedicated lawyers and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client value, GBA has emerged as a leader in the field of family law. The firm's continuous growth, both in size and influence, reflects its dedication to improving family law practices and delivering exceptional value to clients.

The firm has been named a Top Workplace by the Dallas Morning News and a Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal, American City Business Journals and Austin Business Journal, American City Business Journals.