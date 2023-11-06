Hamburg Airport reopens after 18-hour standoff with armed suspect, hostage

(MENAFN) Hamburg Airport, one of Germany's major airports, faced an unprecedented situation as it was forced to shut down for over 18 hours due to a tense standoff between police and a man believed to be armed, who was holding his 4-year-old child hostage. The incident began on Saturday night when the suspect drove a vehicle through a security barrier, proceeding to park underneath a Turkish Airlines jet on the airport's tarmac.



The incident prompted a massive response from authorities, with hostage negotiators tirelessly working to persuade the suspect to release the child and surrender. Negotiations continued for hours as the airport's operations came to a halt. The situation finally saw a peaceful resolution at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time when the suspect decided to exit his vehicle with his daughter and surrender. Fortunately, the child appeared to be unharmed during the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody without further complications.



The identity of the suspect had not been disclosed at the time of the report. The events leading up to the airport shutdown began when the vehicle crashed through the airport's security barrier, followed by the suspect allegedly firing a gun twice into the air and throwing a burning bottle from the vehicle. He subsequently drove to a section of the airport where planes typically park and came to a stop underneath a Turkish Airlines plane. In response to the unfolding situation, all flights in and out of Hamburg Airport were suspended, allowing police hostage negotiators and psychologists to engage with the suspect in their efforts to bring the ordeal to a peaceful conclusion.

