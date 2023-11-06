Drone Services Market 2023 Latest Research Report, Growth Factor, Emerging Demand And Global Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Drone Services Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Drone Services Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Drone Services Market is valued at approximately USD 9.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Drone services are steadily replacing conventional commercial uses such as aerial surveys, filmmaking, and search and rescue since they can be operated for long periods and remotely by human operators or autonomously by onboard computers. Drone services are increasingly being used in civic and commercial applications due to their great durability and low operational costs. The Drone Services Market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption in the agricultural sector and raising the amount of data for high-quality data.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Drone Services Market' Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2281

According to the World Bank, Agriculture is essential for economic growth as it accounts for 4% of global GDP and it accounts for more than 25% of GDP in some least developed countries. In January 2022, the Indian Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare issued rules to reduce the cost of drone technology for farmers. The amendment allows Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs) to receive funding for up to 75% of the cost of agricultural drones used in field demonstrations. Moreover, the growth of urban air mobility services and modification in the regulatory framework will create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the regulatory bodies safety concerns stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Drone Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increased adoption of drone services, as well as the presence of significant drone manufacturers in the United States. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), 872,694 drones were registered in the United States in May 2021.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased government and OEM spending on drone services. APAC countries with large drone service providers include China and Japan.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aerodyne Group (Malaysia)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cyberhawk (U.K.)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

Matternet (U.S.)

PrecisionHawk (U.S.)

Phoenix Drone Services LLC (U.S.)

SenseFly (Switzerland)

Sky Futures Ltd (U.K.)

Terra Drone (Japan)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Aerodyne and Astralution established a strategic partnership to provide premier Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in the Scandinavian region. Aerodyne stated that it will provide long-term value to its customers by collaborating with Astralutions extensive history in aviation and crisis management in the oil and gas industry to provide customised unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions.

In May 2022, Cyberhawk signed a contract with Shamal Technologies to digitally revolutionise the way large construction projects are completed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Shamal Technologies is a prominent geospatial data firm that offers complete data collecting, visualisation, and analytics solutions to reduce operational risk. The company is the first in Saudi Arabia to create a solution combining artificial intelligence with unmanned technologies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Service Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Service Type:

Drone Platform Services

Drone MRO Services

Drone Training & Simulation Services

By Application:

Aerial Photography

Product Delivery

Surveillance & Inspection

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Agriculture

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Reasons to Consider Purchasing the Drone Services Market Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the Drone Services Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the reports dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the reports clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the markets performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the Drone Services market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the reports critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the Drone Services market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the Drone Services market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443020303/2796/2023-11-06T03:27:02