Copper Fungicides Market Trends Analysis, Surprising Growth, Industry Opportunities And Strategies Till 2032

Global Copper Fungicides Market is valued at approximately USD 302.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Copper Fungicides are substances used for preventing fungal diseases present in plants. Some of the commonly used fungicides are copper hydroxide, copper sulfate, cuprous oxide, and copper octanoate. Copper Fungicides cure several fungal and bacterial diseases in plants such as black spots, rust, powdery mildew, and more. Farmers of fruits, vegetables, and field crops employ copper-based fungicides to guard against a variety of plant diseases. Copper fungicides can be used in all types of plants if used as per the given directions. Copper ions present in copper fungicides destroy proteins and enzymes in the cells of pathogens even before they infect the plants. Rising fungal species, rising demand for strong fungal resistance in plants, increasing demand for food globally, increasing demand in developing countries, and increasing pests and diseases in plants are the factors driving the growth of the market.

According to Frontiers Organization, it is estimated that plant diseases annually cause losses of between 10% and 15% of the major crops, out of which 70-80% of diseases are the result of pathogenic fungi. Recently it is seen that fungal diseases have affected crops terribly and have increased the demand for copper fungicides. Additionally, according to the United Nation organization, In mid-November 2022, there were 8.0 billion people around the world, up from an estimated 2.5 billion in 1950. Increasing population worldwide results in an increasing demand for food, which results in an increasing demand for copper fungicides to protect food crops. For Instance, by 2030, it is estimated that world cereal demand will be around 10,094 million tons. Rising fungal species and increasing demand for food are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Other important components driving market increase are rising demand for strong fungal resistance in plants, increasing demand in developing countries, and increasing pests and diseases in plants. Furthermore, an increase in research and development of the product and an increasing need for soil replenishment are the factors creating major market opportunities. However, the risk of soil contamination stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Copper Fungicides Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of key market players, large crop production, easy access to raw materials, and the regions increasing fungal disease prevalence in plants. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising urbanization and crop production, an increase in the number of investments for sustainable technology, expansion of emerging economies in agricultural trade, increasing pathogen diseases in plants and increasing support of the government in investment, research, and development.

Major market players included in this report are:

UPL Limited

Albaugh, LLC

Nufarm Limited.

Certis USA L.L.C.

Bayer AG

Isagro S.p.A.

Nordox AS

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Quimetal Industrial Sa

Cosaco GmbH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021 , FMC corporation launched fluindapyr fungicides, which focuses on Specialty crops such as lettuce, spinach, grapes, wine grapes, strawberries, onions, carrots, and tomatoes. Fluindapyr offers broad-spectrum action against a variety of damaging diseases in turf, row, and specialty crops.

In March 2020 , BASF launched Sercadis Plus, an innovative fungicide for apple growers to increase their crop productivity and a new spray solution helps farmers to protect crops against several diseases.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Chemistry Copper Oxychloride

Copper Hydroxide

Cuprous Oxide

Copper Sulphate

Others

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

