Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Is Expected To Grow At A Stable CAGR During The Forecast Period (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market is valued at approximately USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Carbon Fiber Prepreg carbon composite prepregs are created with the aid of thermoset resins, such as Epoxy, Phenols, Thermoplastics, and polyimide. The two principal procedures utilized to produce Prepreg carbon fiber are the Hot Melt Process and the Solvent Dip Process. Prepreg carbon fiber reinforcement is one of the most cutting-edge methods for creating composite components. It is cured under heat and pressure to generate high-quality parts with a great seismic performance and low resin content. Rapid industrialization, numerous product developments, investment in research and development, an increase in the usage of energy sources, and increased demand for carbon fiber prepreg in end-user industries are the main factors expected to propel market expansion over the forecast period.

The sports and leisure sector accounted for almost 12,000 metric tons of the total global demand for carbon fiber. Over the past two decades, there has been a marked increase in the usage of renewable energy worldwide. In 2021, consumption levels came very close to 40 exajoulespetajoules. Another important component driving space increase is Rapid Industrialization. Additional factors, such as numerous product developments and significant research and development (R&D) efforts, are anticipated to fuel the market even more. Major trends that spur market expansion include an increase in merger & acquisition activity and new launches. However, the high cost of Carbon Fiber Prepreg stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029 .

The key regions considered for the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the Market and is projected to growth grow through the forecasted period. The regions market is developing because of the increasing use of carbon fiber prepreg in the manufacture of military, commercial, and transport aircraft. Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase rapidly over the course of the projected period because of the regions expanding aerospace and automotive sectors. The regions market is primarily driven by the growing need for energy, which has increased investment in renewable energy, particularly wind.

Major market players included in this report are:

Toray Industries, Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composies, Inc

Solvay

Teijin Ltd

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon AG

Gurit Holding AG

Rock West Composites, Inc.

Park Aerospace Corp.

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, for the supply of HexPly carbon fiber/epoxy prepreg for the MC-21-300 new generation commercial aircraft, Hexcel Corporation, and Irkut Corporation (Russia) engaged into in a contract.

In March 2017, the largest producer of carbon fibres in the world, Toray of Japan, united Toray Composites and Toray Carbon Fibers America to make and sell prepreg and carbon fibre in the US.

In March 2017, Solvay announced the introduction of SolvaLiteTM 730*, a revolutionary thermoset prepreg resin solution created especially for high volumehigh-volume motor drives.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Phenolic

Thermoplastic

Bismaleimide

Polyimide

Others

By Manufacturing Process:

Hot Melt

Solvent Dip

By End Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Sports & Recreation

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

