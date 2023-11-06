Glycerol Derivatives Market Business Overview, Outlook, Opportunities, Strategies And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Glycerol Derivatives Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Global Glycerol Derivatives Market is valued at approximately USD 15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Glycerol Derivatives are a combination of chemicals produced from glycerol, which is a prochiral of a couple of alcohols. Several products such as propylene glycol, glycerol ester, glycerol carbonate, glyceric acid, and more come under glycerol derivatives. Glycerol is a byproduct of the biodiesel production process and is also produced as a result of the hydrolysis of fats and oils. Glycerol derivatives have various applications in the pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, increased demand for hand sanitizers & personal care products, rising demand for biobased chemicals, and increasing use of propylene glycol in various industries are the factors driving the growth of the market.

According to the Climate Action Organization, global interest and concern for nature have risen by around 16% between 2016-2020 and amid the covid-19 pandemic. It was estimated that there was about a 60% global rise in Twitter posts related to biodiversity and nature in the year 2016-2020. The concern for preserving nature in individuals is rising at a high pace, therefore increasing the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Additionally, glycerol derivatives are used in hand sanitizers to protect skin against dryness. In the U.S., the hand sanitizer market was estimated to be about US dollars in the year 2023. The global market for hand sanitizers was around 3.08 billion US dollars in the year 2023. Hence, increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, and increasing demand for hand sanitizers & personal care products are the major factors driving the market growth. Other important components driving market increase are the rising demand for biobased chemicals and the increasing use of propylene glycol in various industries. Furthermore, the rising food & beverage industry and increasing use of glycerol derivatives in construction and transportation are the factors creating major market opportunities in the forecast period. However, the availability of alternatives of Glycerol Derivatives stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Glycerol Derivatives Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in the demand for bio-based products, increasing demand for personal care & pharmaceutical products in major countries such as India and China, the rising food manufacturing sector, and increasing production & consumption of glycerol derivatives in the region. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the dominance of key players, increasing production of glycerol derivatives, rising demand for biofuels, and rising biodiesel production in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

Shell Chemical LP

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, International Plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Primient Covation LLC

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Jiutai Energy (Zhangjiagang) Co., Ltd. Introduced 30,000 t/a poly trimethylene terephthalate (PTT) a new bio-based material, which got approved by the local authority on the environmental impact (EI).

In March 2020, Shell Global announced that they have increased the production of key ingredients used in the formation of soap and sanitizers to help and support the continuous supply of these products amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Grade offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Grade:

Bio-based

Petroleum-based

By Product:

4-(hydroxymethyl)-1 3-dioxolan-2-one

Polyglycerol

Propane-1 2 3-triyl triacetate

1 3 propanediol

Propylene Glycol

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

