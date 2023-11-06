Agritech Market Research Report 2023 By Product, Application, End-Users, Region And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) This market research report delves into the global AgriTech market, offering detailed insights into its segmentation by type, application, and region. The report identifies market leaders, including Impossible Foods, Mei Cai, Indigo, ProducePay, PivotBio, and more. It forecasts a robust CAGR of over 18% for the AgriTech market during the 2019-2025 period, with a focus on enhancing crop productivity and sustainable farming practices.

Overview of the AgriTech Market The AgriTech market is thriving due to the rising demand for increased crop productivity and the integration of various technologies to benefit farmers. AgriTech vendors play a pivotal role in helping farmers measure production levels, conduct soil testing, and enhance the overall farming ecosystem. Governments worldwide are actively promoting sustainable farming models to maximize profits.

Market by Region North America leads the AgriTech market, with the United States at the forefront due to a high concentration of technology innovators and market disruptors. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), countries like China and India are investing in agricultural technologies, especially in the wake of a booming food delivery services market.

Emerging Opportunities The growth of food delivery services in the United States and India, coupled with AgriTechs focus on production, profitability, and market reach, is creating new opportunities in farming and biotechnology. The successful penetration of technology to farmers and government support for technology adoption are key drivers for the market. A competitive landscape is expected to develop, with local and global players offering high-quality products and services to farmers and creating a connected network of buyers, sellers, and technology providers.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors Key players in the AgriTech market are pursuing organic growth strategies, such as new product launches and expansions, to solidify their positions. Among these, Impossible Foods is pioneering genetic engineering in plants to create meat-like experiences, while Mei Cai, a Chinese startup, facilitates farmers in selling vegetables to restaurants.

Market Segmentation



Type:



Bio tech and Chemicals



Analytics



Sensors



Mobility Others

The bio tech and chemicals segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.



Application:



Irrigation



Production and Maintenance



Marketplace



Supply Chain Others

Production and maintenance hold the largest market share in 2019, with this trend expected to continue during the forecast period.

Benefits of AgriTech Research The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the AgriTech market, highlighting the integration of technologies like analytics, mobility, cloud, automation, and biotech. These technologies offer intelligent features for agriculture, including crop production improvements and enhanced communication for farmers. AgriTech can aid in in-house crop cultivation, addressing water scarcity issues, and improving crop yield through genetically modified seeds and soil. The report also discusses the market in terms of application, type, and region, shedding light on the major challenges impacting market growth.

Regions/Countries Covered in the Report



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Players Covered in the Report



Impossible Foods

Mei Cai

Indigo

ProducePay PivotBio

