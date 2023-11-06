Global Acrylonitrile Market Exploring Future Growth Potential, New Developments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Acrylonitrile Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Acrylonitrile Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Acrylonitrile Market is valued at approximately USD 11.87 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Acrylonitrile, often known as CH2CHCN, is a colorless volatile liquid. It is an organic substance that can turn yellow due to the presence of impurities. It is made using an ammoxidation process in which propylene, ammonia, and air are reacted at high temperatures in the presence of a catalyst. Plastics like ABS, SAN, ASA, and acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber are produced using acrylonitrile, a highly reactive and potentially dangerous monomer. The demand for plastics used in the construction and automotive industries is growing, in part because of the qualities of durability, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and high strength that these materials possess. This is the main driver of the acrylonitrile markets expansion.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of ' Global Acrylonitrile Market' Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2268

In addition, Acrylonitrile is primarily used in the manufacturing of plastics such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, styrene-acrylonitrile, and others. The high demand for these plastics from the construction, automotive, and other industries is anticipated to drive the acrylonitrile market. In 2021, global plastics output was projected to reach 390.7 million metric tons, representing a 4% yearly rise. The extraordinary adaptability of this category of materials explains why manufacturing continues to rise year after year. Further driving this market is the increased demand for plastics from various end-use industries. According to Statista, the worldwide plastics market was projected to be valued at $593 billion in 2021. The plastics industry is expected to develop in the following years, reaching a value of more than 810 billion US dollars by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.7 per cent from 2022 to 2030. Furthermore, the high demand for acrylonitrile in the automotive industry, coupled with its application in budding wastewater treatment is presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, Competition in the Textile Industry from Cheap Polyester Fibers is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Acrylonitrile Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increased need for construction materials due to the expanding construction sector, and the industry is expected to benefit from rising demand from the textile and home furnishings industries. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as strong market players and new developments in products are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

INEOS Group Ltd.

China Petrochemical Development Corp.

Asahi Kasei Advance Corp.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Reliance Industries Limited

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

LUKOIL Corp.

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

In February 2023, Asahi Kasei Homes has agreed to acquire Arden Homes Pty Ltd, an Australian home construction operator, through its Australian affiliate NXT Building Group Pty Ltd. Asahi Kasei Homes and NXT will collaborate closely with Arden Homes present management team, which has extensive knowledge and experience in the Victorian market, to expand the home-building company in Australia.

In January 2023, INEOS Enterprises signed an agreement to acquire MBCC Groups Admixture Company from Sika AG. These well-invested and well-positioned locations give new prospects for INEOS to grow in the construction sector.

In January 2023, Sumitomo Chemical agreed to acquire FBSciences Holdings, Inc., a company based in the United States that specialises in bio stimulants, a class of organically derived agricultural ingredients.

In March 2022, Ascend Performance Materials has agreed to acquire Formulated Polymers Limiteds compounding division, a major engineered materials firm based in Chennai, India. Ascends first production base in the subcontinent will be established as a result of this acquisition, which will also extend Ascends global footprint in the electrical and e-mobility application arena.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Application:

Acrylic Fiber

Adiponitrile

Styrene Acrylonitrile

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylamide

Carbon Fiber

Nitrile Rubber

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the Acrylonitrile Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the reports dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the reports clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the markets performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the Acrylonitrile market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the reports critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the Acrylonitrile market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the Acrylonitrile market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443020938/2796/2023-11-06T03:58:17